Indian stock markets were jittered on Thursday after global peers fell sharply on gloomy economic projections by the US Federal Reserve. Fed's estimate that US gross domestic product is expected to decline this year may cut short robust rally in markets across the globe including India. Gush of liquidity after global central banks eased monetary policy stance, to support covid-19 pandemic related losses, have been driving markets higher since April.

Growing fears that weakness in the US economy will have its impact in Indian equities posted their biggest single-day decline in more than three with the Nifty below 10,000. The 50-share index closed at 9,902, down 214.15 points or 2.12%. The Sensex ended at 33,538.37, down 708.68 points or 2.07%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific fell sharply after Fed’s comments on global economy. Shares in Australia were among the biggest losers regionally, with the index dropping 3.05%. Japan, Hong Kong, China and Korea slipped 1-3%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that that the central bank will keep pumping stimulus into the US economy until its traumatized labour market has healed from the harm of the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held its key interest rate near zero and almost all officials forecast keeping it there through 2022.The Fed also expects the US economy to contract by 6.5% in 2020 before expanding by 5% in 2021. It foresees sees the unemployment rate at 9.3%, near the peak of the last recession, by the end of this year. The rate is now 13.3%.

According to Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities Fed's commentary is not surprising considering the covid-19 challenges are not over and continue to have impact world over. “The recent run up in the market world over was a factor of liquidity and cheap valuations. With the sharp run up, the comfort of valuations is not there. Thus, in the short term, the markets will face challenges to move up. Indian economy will be weak in FY21 is no news. The only question is the pace of recovery in the forthcoming quarters which will be critical. So, that will have a greater impact on the equity markets," he said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who have returned to Indian equities after a prolonged sell-off may be impacted after Fed’s comments. In June so far FIIs have bought Indian shares worth $2.75 billion but are still net sellers of worth $2.63 billion in this year.

“After witnessing sharp rally over last few days, Indian markets seems to have taken a pause and is likely to remain sideways and in a consolidative mode," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Indian rupee fell to a two-week low to close at 75.78 against the US dollar. The rupee opened at 75.80 to touch an intraday high of 75.73 and a low of 75.88.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story)

