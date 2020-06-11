According to Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities Fed's commentary is not surprising considering the covid-19 challenges are not over and continue to have impact world over. “The recent run up in the market world over was a factor of liquidity and cheap valuations. With the sharp run up, the comfort of valuations is not there. Thus, in the short term, the markets will face challenges to move up. Indian economy will be weak in FY21 is no news. The only question is the pace of recovery in the forthcoming quarters which will be critical. So, that will have a greater impact on the equity markets," he said.