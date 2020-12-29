Fed’s rate promise could be yield of dreams

Fed’s rate promise could be yield of dreams2 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- Treasury yields might finally have seen their historic low. The question is how long the Fed will slow their ascent.
Long-term Treasury yields seem poised to move up in the first half of 2021, but the Federal Reserve may set a limit on how high they can go.
At 0.95%, the yield on the 10-year Treasury is up from the levels it plumbed earlier this year but is near a historic low. That reflects bond-market investors’ continued uncertainty about how strong the economy will be on the other side of the pandemic and whether higher inflation will take hold. It also reflects a promise from the Fed that it will keep its target range on overnight rates near zero until it sees evidence of a tight labor market and inflation has obviously cleared its 2% target rate, and that it will keep buying $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage bonds each month until jobs and inflation have made “substantial further progress."
