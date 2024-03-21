Fed signals three rate cuts this year; how will it impact equities and gold? Experts weigh in
The US Fed left the benchmark interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent.
As widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve opted to maintain the status quo by leaving the benchmark interest rates untouched at the range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent, following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, March 20th. This decision marks the fifth consecutive instance of no change.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started