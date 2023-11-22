Fed to be in long pause mode; OBPPs offer wide choice of fixed-income investments, says Vishal Goenka of IndiaBonds.com
Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) are playing a crucial role in deepening the fixed-income industry by providing information/education, tech-enabled access, and offering choice to retail investors, says Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds.com.
Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds.com believes that the Fed will be in a long pause mode now and the long-end interest rates will be in a 4.50-5 per cent range. In an interview with Mint, Goenka said with the advent of regulated Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs), investors now have a wide choice of fixed-income investments. Edited excerpts:
