Fed traders price in 100 basis points of rate cuts from May peak

Fed traders price in 100 basis points of rate cuts from May peak2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Bond traders ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be to cut interest rates and government debt yields plunged as investor flight from financial companies roiled global markets.
Bond traders ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be to cut interest rates and government debt yields plunged as investor flight from financial companies roiled global markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×