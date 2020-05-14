Worries about the US Federal Reserve warning on recession and lack of clarity about Indian government stimulus packages rattled investor sentiment on Thursday. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,122.89, down 885.72 points or 2.77% while the 50-share Nifty index was at 9,142.75, down 240.80 points or 2.57%.

Markets in other parts of Asia including Japan, China, Hong Kong and Korea were down 1-2% each. World stock markets fell for a third day after a sobering warning from the World Health Organization that the covid-19 may never go away.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell quashed talk of US interest rates going negative to kickstart investment. Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two while his suggestion that the Fed’s firepower may not be sufficient to avert deep damage also clearly spooked markets.

Economic conditions in the US may have an impact on foreign fund flow to Indian share markets. In this year so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are net sellers of Indian equities worth $4.16 billion while they have bought poured $2.46 billion in May. Domestic institutional investors have pumped in ₹74119.66 crore in markets since January.

In India, domestic investors were circumspect about implementation and the effectiveness of the stimulus packages announced by the government. Investors are still looking for measures to boost demand and not just inject liquidity. There is a widespread concern that without a demand boost, the relief package may not be have any impact

“Sans a demand boost, the relief package may not be as fruitful. Note that India’s IIP growth pre-Corona was the slowest since FY92. We await details on the same," Edelweiss Securities said. It added that the reflation package (spending push) aimed at boosting demand is eagerly anticipated as the economy opens up gradually.

“Given the limited fiscal room, the government relied heavily on below-the-line measures i.e. measures that do not immediately impact the fiscal deficit but expose the government to long term contingent liabilities, said ICICI Securities. “Government guarantees are a classic example of below-the-line measures and are being used heavily by governments all over the world in the face of Covid-19," it said.

The second tranche announcement by the finance minister on Thursday focussed on the highly stressed sections like migrant labour, street vendors, small traders,marginal farmers among others.

Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Today’s announcements were also focused on providing credit support, and was mainly an extension of the existing programmes. The concept of ‘One nation One ration’ would be beneficial only in the long run as there won’t be any immediate effect. The scenario is similar for most of the measures announced today. Measures such as direct cash transfer are needed to support the low-income earners as they are the worst hit from the current situation"

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Share Via