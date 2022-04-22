Fed warns 50 bps hike possible in May. Is this a big worry for Indian markets?

“The external factor is the erratic movement in the mother market US where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq go up by around 2 % one day and go down by around 2 % the next day. The internal factor influencing the market is the see-saw tussle between FIIs and DIIs. Both these external and internal factors are erratic now and that's why the market is volatile without any direction," Mr Vijayakumar said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}