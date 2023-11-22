Fedbank Financial Services IPO: 10 must-know points from RHP
Fedbank Financial Services focuses on MSMEs and emerging self-employed individuals, targeting the largely unaddressed lending segments in India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Fedbank Financial Services will open for subscription today and remain open until November 24. The company aims to raise ₹600.77 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares, whereas existing shareholders and promoters will offload 35,161,723 shares, aggregating to ₹492.26 crore. The total size of the IPO was ₹1,092.26 crore.
