Fedbank Financial Services IPO: 10 must-know points from RHP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Fedbank Financial Services will open for subscription today and remain open until November 24. The company aims to raise ₹600.77 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares, whereas existing shareholders and promoters will offload 35,161,723 shares, aggregating to ₹492.26 crore. The total size of the IPO was ₹1,092.26 crore.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹133–140 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The quota for retail investors in the Fedbank Financial Services IPO has been fixed at 35% of the net offer. The QIB quota is fixed at 50%, while the quota for NII is reserved at 15%.

About Fedbank Financial Services Fedbank Financial Services is a retail-focused non-banking finance company promoted by the Federal Bank. It is the second and third lowest cost of borrowing among the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), gold loan, and MSME and gold loan peer set in India in fiscal 2023 and the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, respectively, the company said in its RHP report.

The company focuses on MSMEs and the emerging self-employed individuals (ESEIs) sector. According to the CRISIL Report, the ESEI and MSME segments are largely unaddressed by lending institutions in India. The company believes that this segment provides them with a sizeable opportunity to rapidly grow and expand further.

The company has a well-tailored suite of products targeted to match customers' needs, which includes mortgage loans such as housing loans, small-ticket loans against property (LAP); and medium-ticket LAP, unsecured business loans, and gold loans.

The company is present in 17 states and union territories across India, with a strong presence in the southern and western regions of India.

Objective of the issue The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards augmenting the company’s capital base to meet future capital requirements and onward lending. The selling shareholders will receive the offer proceeds.

Opportunity High-risk perception and the prohibitive cost of delivering services physically have constrained formal lending to MSMEs. The emerging self-employed individuals and micro, small, and medium enterprise segments are largely unaddressed by lending institutions in India.

It is estimated that MSME credit demand was at ₹69.3 trillion in fiscal 2017, of which only approximately 16% of demand was met through formal financing, and consequently, the MSME credit gap was estimated at ₹58.4 trillion.

Even though the credit gap has increased, new MSME units continue to be set up across India. Between fiscal years 2016 and 2022, 18.3 million units were set up, according to the Government of India registration data of MSMEs. Thus, though a myriad of small businesses are set up every day in India, access to credit remains a challenge.

This untapped market offers huge growth potential for financial institutions, and Fedbank Financial Services is focusing on these segments.

Innovative customer-centric model Fedbank Financial Services boasts a unique "Phygital" doorstep model that seamlessly blends digital and physical initiatives. This distinctive approach is designed to deliver tailored services to customers across the entire spectrum of their products. The company stated that this help model helps them constantly remain in touch with customers.

Collateralized lending model Fedbank Financial Services primarily adopts a collateralized lending model, focusing on the retail finance segment, particularly targeting ESEI consumers and the emerging MSME sector. As of June 30, 2023, a significant 86.24% of the company's total loan assets are secured against tangible assets, mainly consisting of customers' gold or property. During the three-month period ending June 30, 2023, the company reported an average ticket size of ₹0.13 million.

In terms of collateral composition for medium-ticket LAP and small-ticket LAP, as of June 30, 2023, 77.37% of the collateral comprises self-occupied residential or commercial property. Additionally, as of June 30, 2023, the average loan-to-value (LTV) on the company's total loan assets with property collateral at the time of loan sanctioning was recorded at 51.37%. These figures highlight the company's strategic emphasis on collateralized lending and the composition of assets securing its loan portfolio.

Competitive strengths Fedbank Financial Services boasts several competitive strengths that position it strategically in the market. Firstly, the company operates in large, underpenetrated markets with substantial growth potential. It has a specific focus on retail loan products, utilizing a collateralized lending model that targets individuals and the emerging MSME sector.

The company stands out with strong underwriting capabilities and a presence in select customer segments, complemented by robust risk management practices that emphasize effective underwriting and collections. The management team is experienced and cycle-tested, contributing to the company's resilience.

Additionally, it maintains a well-diversified funding profile, enjoying the advantage of a lower cost of funds. The company's commitment to technology is evident, as it operates as a technology-driven entity with a scalable operating model, further enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

Overall, the strategic focus, experienced leadership, and technological orientation position Fedbank Financial Services as a formidable player in its target markets.

Rating profile Fedbank Financial Services has received favourable credit ratings, reflecting its strong financial standing. The company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have been consistently rated as "AA" by CARE since 2022. Additionally, India Ratings and Research Private Limited has assigned a rating of "AA-" to both the company's NCDs and bank loans since 2018, as per the company's RHP report.

Financials For FY23, the NBFC reported a net profit of ₹180.13 crore as against a net profit of ₹103.46 crore in FY22 and 61.68 crore in FY21. The net interest income grew by 19.76% to 638 crore in FY23, compared to ₹474 crore in FY22, while the net interest margin was 8.99% in FY23, an improvement of 7 basis points over FY22's margin of 8.92%.

The pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) reached ₹307.29 crore in FY23, showing a growth of 38% YoY over FY22's PPoP of ₹223 crore.

On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.03% in FY23 as against 2.23% in FY22. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 1.59% in FY23 from 1.75% in FY22. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) came in at 22.19% in FY23 from 22.07% in FY22.

Key risks As of June 30, 2023, a significant portion (93.65%) of Fedbank Financial Services' gross AUM is concentrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Delhi. This geographical concentration exposes the company to potential adverse developments in these regions, and any unfavourable conditions could have a detrimental impact on its business and operational outcomes.

Fedbank Financial Services and its promoter face pending litigations, and any adverse decisions in these proceedings could lead to liabilities and penalties, potentially affecting the company's business, cash flows, and overall reputation, the company said.

The company's results of operations are highly dependent on net interest income. Interest rate fluctuations can directly influence interest income and finance costs, impacting the core business model that relies on achieving a margin between the cost of obtaining funds and the yields from extending loans. Changes in interest rates pose a considerable risk to Fedbank Financial Services' financial performance.

Brokerage views "NBFCs have shown remarkable resilience and gained importance in the financial sector ecosystem, growing from less than Rs. 2 trillion in assets under management (AUM) at the turn of the century to ₹34 trillion at the end of FY23. Their share in the overall credit pie has increased from 12% in FY08 to 18% in FY23 and is projected to remain stable in FY24," said brokerage firm BP Equities.

The brokerage pointed out that the company has an edge over its peers as it has access to capital from its promoter, Federal Bank. Additionally, the brokerage stated that the company has grown its liability relationships from 23 lending institutions as of March 31, 2021, to 27 institutions as of June 30, 2023.

On the valuation front, the issue is valued at a P/BV of 3.3x on the upper price band based on the FY23 book value. With most of the positives seemingly priced in, the brokerage recommends investors "subscribe" to the issue for the benefit of listing gains.



