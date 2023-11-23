Fedbank Financial Services IPO: 90% of issue booked on Day 02; details here
Investors bid for 5,05,84,571 shares on the second day (November 23) against the available 5,59,23,660 shares, translating into a subscription rate of 90%, as per BSE data.
The ₹1,092.26 crore IPO of Fedbank Financial Services, a retail-focused non-banking finance company promoted by Federal Bank, continued to witness subdued interest from investors on its second day of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started