Fedbank Financial Services IPO: 90% of issue booked on Day 02; details here

The ₹1,092.26 crore IPO of Fedbank Financial Services, a retail-focused non-banking finance company promoted by Federal Bank , continued to witness subdued interest from investors on its second day of bidding.

Investors bid for 5,05,84,571 shares on the second day (November 23) against the available 5,59,23,660 shares, translating into a subscription rate of 90%, as per BSE data. Notably, the retail segment exhibited decent demand as the subscription rate reached 1.26 times.

However, the employee, non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segments witnessed a more restrained response, with subscription rates of 78%, 52%, and 56%, respectively, according to BSE data.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, will close on Friday. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹133–140 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The quota for retail investors in the Fedbank Financial Services IPO has been fixed at 35% of the net offer. The QIB quota is fixed at 50%, while the quota for NII is reserved at 15%.

Retail investors have the opportunity to submit bids for up to 13 lots, with each lot containing 107 shares. At the upper end of the IPO price band, ₹140, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,980 per lot.

Fedbank Financial Services focuses on MSMEs and the emerging self-employed individuals (ESEIs) sector.

According to the CRISIL report, the ESEI and MSME segments are largely unaddressed by lending institutions in India. The company believes that this segment provides them with a sizeable opportunity to rapidly grow and expand further.

Domestic brokerage firms have given it a 'subscribe' rating. Brokerage BP Equities has recommended investors "subscribe" to the issue for the benefit of listing gains.

Anand Rathi also recommends a "Subscribe-Long Term" rating for the IPO, as the brokerage believes the issue is fairly priced. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/BV of 2.5X with a market cap of ₹51,651 million after the issue of equity shares, it noted.

