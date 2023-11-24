Fedbank Financial Services IPO: Fully booked on last day of bidding
The ₹1,092.26 crore IPO of Fedbank Financial Services, a retail-focused non-banking finance company, achieves full subscription on the last day of bidding.
The ₹1,092.26 crore IPO of Fedbank Financial Services, a retail-focused non-banking finance company promoted by Federal Bank, has achieved full subscription on the last day of bidding (November 24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started