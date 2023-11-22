Fedbank Financial Services IPO: Issue receives tepid response from investors on Day 01
The Fedbank Financial Services IPO garnered a subscription rate of 38% on the first day of offering. The IPO received bids for 2,14,85,493 shares against the 5,59,23,660 shares available for subscription, as per BSE data.
Fedbank Financial Services, a retail-focused non-banking finance company promoted by the Federal Bank, saw its IPO receive a tepid response from investors on the first day of bidding. The IPO opened for subscription today and will remain open until Friday (November 24).
