Fedbank Financial Services IPO: Issue subscribed 0.9 times at the end of Day2: GMP, Issue details and 10 things to know
Fedbank Financial Services IPO that opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, saw its issue subscribed 0.9 times. While retail portion was subscribed 1.26 times. Non Institutional Investors and employee portions were subscribed 0.52 times and 0.78 times respectively. GMP stood at ₹2.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22. The Federal Bank Limited is the promoter of Fedbank Financial Services, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) with retail in focus.
