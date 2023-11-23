Fedbank Financial Services IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22. The Federal Bank Limited is the promoter of Fedbank Financial Services, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) with retail in focus.

Subscription Status

By 5.00 PM as per the BSE the issue had been subscribed 0.9 times. While retail portion was subscribed 1.26 times. Non Institutional Investors and employee had subscribed 0.52 times and 0.78 times to the total number of shares offered or reserved for them. QIB portion had been subscribed 0.52%.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO Grey Market Premium today: Fedbank IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹2. This indicated Fedfina share price today are trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Fedbank Financial Services share price was indicated at Rs142 apiece, which is 1.4% % higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Fedbank IPO:

Fedbank Financial Services IPO date: Fedbank Financial Services IPO has opened for subscription from Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO price band: Fedbank Financial Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO lot size: Fedbank Financial Services IPO lot size is 107 equity shares and in multiples of 107 equity shares thereafter.

Fedbank IPO anchor investors date: The allocation to anchor investors for Fedfina IPO was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO details: Federal Bank arm Fedfina IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to the value of ₹600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35,161,723 equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group make up the offer, which has a face value of ₹10 per equity share, as per RHP.

The Federal Bank, the promoter shareholder, may sell up to 5,474,670 equity shares, and True North Fund VI LLP, the investor selling shareholder, may sell up to 29,687,053 equity shares, of the offer for sale up to 35,161,723 equity shares.

Fedbank IPO objectives: As per the RHP, the company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue, to increase its Tier-I capital base in order to meet future capital requirements that will arise from the expansion of its assets and business. Additionally, a portion of the new issue's proceeds will go towards covering offer expenses.

In addition, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancement of the company’s brand name and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India, said the company in its RHP.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Fedbank IPO: ICICI Securities Ltd, BNP Paribas, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd are the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM) to the issue, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the offer.

Fedbank IPO reservation: Fedbank Financial Services IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹10 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

Fedbank Financial Services IPO listing date and allotment date: Tentatively, Fedbank IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, November 30 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, December 1, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, December 4. Fedbank Financial Services IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 5, as per reports. If in case, the company decides to switch to T+3 norm, the dates will get preponed.

