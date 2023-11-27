Fedbank Financial Services IPO: What GMP signals ahead of allotment; how to check allotment status
Fedbank Financial Services IPO: The issue was overall subscribed to 2.20 times during the bidding process. The shares are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 5.
Fedbank Financial Services is scheduled to finalise allotment of shares by Thursday for its initial public offer (IPO). The issue was overall subscribed to 2.20 times during the bidding process. The portion for qualified institutional bidders or QIBs was subscribed to by a whopping 3.51 times, while the portion reserved for retail investors saw 1.82 times bidding. The allocation reserved for non-institutional investors or NIIs was booked 1.45 times during the three-day bidding process.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started