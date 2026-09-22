Fedders Holding shares hit a 52-week high - What is driving the stock rally? Should you buy?

Small-cap NBFC stock Fedders Holding surged almost 18% in intraday trade on Tuesday, 22 September, to hit a 52-week high, defying weak stock market sentiment. Fedders Holding shares opened at ₹64.51 against their previous close of ₹61.83 and surged 17.7% to their one-year high of ₹72.79. Around 11:40 AM, Fedders Holding's share price was 14.6% up at ₹70.84, looking set to extend gains for the seventh consecutive session. Equity benchmark Sensex was 24% down at 74,676 at that time.

What is driving the stock rally? The stock has been on a strong uptrend lately, surging 87% over the past six months. Most of these gains have come in the last month, during which the stock has rallied 75%.

According to experts, a healthy jump in FY26 profits seems to have infused positive sentiment in the stock.

According to the company's annual report, its consolidated profit in FY26 rose 142% year-on-year to ₹91.31 crore from ₹37.71 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations, however, declined 19% YoY to ₹344.75 crore in FY26 from ₹425.17 crore in FY25.