Axis Securities' top picks basket has been outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 for the past 1 year. The brokerage's top picks portfolio has zoomed by 9.7% for overall FY23, compared to a decline of 0.6% posted by Nifty 50 for the same. Once again, the brokerage has taken a thematic approach to the Top Picks selection for April 2023. It has selected five midcap stocks and four smallcap stocks as its top picks. Some of these are Dalmia Bharat, Federal Bank, PNC Infratech, Praj Industries, and Ashok Leyland among others.

In its latest report, Axis Securities said, the basket, however, reported a flattish return (-0.3%) in a highly volatile March 23 which witnessed a rather mixed performance across the sectoral, market cap, and style indices, indicating an underlying change in the market positioning. Nonetheless, the basket has delivered an astounding return of 149% since its inception (May 20) which stands significantly higher than the 87% returns delivered by NIFTY 50 over the same period.

Specifically for March month, Axis Securities note said, that the market witnessed a mixed trend with notable volatility in both directions. For the first half of the month, the market was under pressure due to the banking challenges in the US and European markets. On account of this, profit booking was visible in high-beta stocks and the majority of the sectors were in the red.

However, in the second half of March, it said that "some of the banking challenges got reversed and sentiments revived with the buying seen in the beaten-down stocks. ‘Risk on’ sentiments were visible in the last one week with buying continued across the sectors."

Nevertheless, the brokerage stated that in the last one year, all indices have been moving in tandem albeit with divergence continuing in the Small Cap universe.

Going ahead, Axis Securities note said, "We believe Mid Caps are in a sweet spot of growth, which is moving in line with the Large Caps in the last one year. However, in SmallCap space, we believe it’s going to be a bottom-up play and the earning visibility play in the near term before we witness a broad-based recovery."

