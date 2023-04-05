Axis Securities' top picks basket has been outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 for the past 1 year. The brokerage's top picks portfolio has zoomed by 9.7% for overall FY23, compared to a decline of 0.6% posted by Nifty 50 for the same. Once again, the brokerage has taken a thematic approach to the Top Picks selection for April 2023. It has selected five midcap stocks and four smallcap stocks as its top picks. Some of these are Dalmia Bharat, Federal Bank, PNC Infratech, Praj Industries, and Ashok Leyland among others.

