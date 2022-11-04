Stock market today: In early morning deals on Friday session, more than 5 banking stocks have hit 52-week high. Even though Nifty Bank index is trading near 100 points lower from its Thursday close. Shares of Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, DCB Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, etc. are among those banking stocks that surged to its 52-week high today.
Stock market today: In early morning deals on Friday session, more than 5 banking stocks have hit 52-week high. Even though Nifty Bank index is trading near 100 points lower from its Thursday close. Shares of Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, DCB Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, etc. are among those banking stocks that surged to its 52-week high today.
Here we list out 5 banking stocks that surged to 52-week high today:
Here we list out 5 banking stocks that surged to 52-week high today:
1] Bank of India: This PSU banking stock opened upside today and went on to hit fresh 52-week high of ₹67.95 apiece on NSE. In last one week, Bank of India share price has risen from around ₹58.50 to ₹67.75 apiece levels, delivering more than 15 per cent in this time. The stock has delivered over 45 per cent in last six months whereas in YTD time, it has delivered around 28 per cent return to its shareholders. This stock has given slow but steady upside movement in last six months, which is getting reflected from its share price history in last six months.
1] Bank of India: This PSU banking stock opened upside today and went on to hit fresh 52-week high of ₹67.95 apiece on NSE. In last one week, Bank of India share price has risen from around ₹58.50 to ₹67.75 apiece levels, delivering more than 15 per cent in this time. The stock has delivered over 45 per cent in last six months whereas in YTD time, it has delivered around 28 per cent return to its shareholders. This stock has given slow but steady upside movement in last six months, which is getting reflected from its share price history in last six months.
2] Canara Bank: This is another PSU bank that surged to fresh 52-week high in early morning session on Friday deals. The stock opened upside and went on to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹300.50 apiece on NSE. The stock has been in uptrend for last one month.. In this period, it has delivered jmore than 30 per cent to its shareholders.
2] Canara Bank: This is another PSU bank that surged to fresh 52-week high in early morning session on Friday deals. The stock opened upside and went on to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹300.50 apiece on NSE. The stock has been in uptrend for last one month.. In this period, it has delivered jmore than 30 per cent to its shareholders.
3] DCB Bank: This private lender stock opened with big upside gap and went on to climb to its new 52-week high of ₹119 per share on NSE. This private bank stock has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2022. In YTD time, this private bank stock has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders after ascending from around ₹80 to ₹119 apiece levels in 2022.
3] DCB Bank: This private lender stock opened with big upside gap and went on to climb to its new 52-week high of ₹119 per share on NSE. This private bank stock has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2022. In YTD time, this private bank stock has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders after ascending from around ₹80 to ₹119 apiece levels in 2022.
4] Federal Bank: This private bank stock opened upside with a slender upside gap of ₹0.25 per share and went on to hit fresh new high of ₹138.85 per share on NSE in early morning deals on Friday session. In last 6 months, Federal Bank share price has surged to the tune of 45 per cent and has been climbing to new record high on a regular basis.
4] Federal Bank: This private bank stock opened upside with a slender upside gap of ₹0.25 per share and went on to hit fresh new high of ₹138.85 per share on NSE in early morning deals on Friday session. In last 6 months, Federal Bank share price has surged to the tune of 45 per cent and has been climbing to new record high on a regular basis.
5] Bank of Maharashtra: This PSU banking stock has been in uptrend for last six months, delivering to the tune of over 30 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In early morning deals today, it surged to new 52-week high of ₹23.15 apiece levels on NSE.
5] Bank of Maharashtra: This PSU banking stock has been in uptrend for last six months, delivering to the tune of over 30 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In early morning deals today, it surged to new 52-week high of ₹23.15 apiece levels on NSE.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.