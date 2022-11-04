1] Bank of India: This PSU banking stock opened upside today and went on to hit fresh 52-week high of ₹67.95 apiece on NSE. In last one week, Bank of India share price has risen from around ₹58.50 to ₹67.75 apiece levels, delivering more than 15 per cent in this time. The stock has delivered over 45 per cent in last six months whereas in YTD time, it has delivered around 28 per cent return to its shareholders. This stock has given slow but steady upside movement in last six months, which is getting reflected from its share price history in last six months.

