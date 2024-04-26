Shares of Federal Bank were on an uptrend and gained around one per cent today to hit an intra day high of ₹ 158.55 against its 52-week high of ₹ 166.65 apiece on the BSE.

On Friday, April 26, shares of Federal Bank settled 0.61 per cent higher at ₹156.95 apiece on the BSE. Federal Bank has given five per cent returns in the last one month, 10.79 per cent returns in the last three months and 17.77 per cent returns in the last one year, according to Trendlyne data.

Technical View: At a current market price (CMP) of ₹156, Religare sees a potential upside of 13 per cent on Federal Bank stock at a target price of ₹176 from an initiation range of ₹154- ₹157 and a stop loss of ₹146.

Religare Broking highlights in its report that Federal Bank has been gradually inching higher forming base on base pattern on the higher degree chart highlights accumulation at the elevated levels. The stock is trading in an upsloping channel from past more than 10 months and recently has rebounded higher after taking support near the lower band of the channel.

‘’It has formed an inverted head & shoulder pattern which coincides with its short term moving averages adding further confirmation to bullish view. Following price pattern and volumes activity, we believe price is now set to inch higher to test the upper boundary of the upsloping channel,'' said Religare Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rationale: The stock was almost unchanged in the previous series but witnessed substantial open interest (OI) addition to the tune of 43 per cent. 98 per cent of the open positions rolled with respect to 94 per cent previously. OI of 23,000 contracts as against 16,000 previously. Decent cash based buying also seen in last three days of April series. With fresh cash accumulation and formation of probable longs, the stock may see higher levels, according to the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

