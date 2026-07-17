Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 36.5% YoY to ₹1,177 crore

Federal Bank Q1 Results: Federal Bank reported its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results on Friday, 17 July, with net profit rising 36.5% year-on-year to ₹1,177 crore, driven by robust growth in net interest income and an improvement in asset quality.
The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) increased 26% to ₹2,946 crore from ₹2,336 crore a year ago.
Asset quality strengthened sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improving to 1.52% from 1.62% in the previous quarter, while net NPA (NNPA) declined to 0.18% from 0.20%.
The bank also reported a sharp decline in provisions, which stood at ₹317.7 crore, compared with ₹741 crore in the March quarter and ₹400 crore in the corresponding period last year.
(more to come)