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Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 36.5% YoY to ₹1,177 crore

Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 36.5% YoY to 1,177 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Jul 2026, 01:41 PM IST
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Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 36.5% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,177 crore
Federal Bank Q1 Results: Profit jumps 36.5% YoY to ₹1,177 crore
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Federal Bank Q1 Results: Federal Bank reported its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results on Friday, 17 July, with net profit rising 36.5% year-on-year to 1,177 crore, driven by robust growth in net interest income and an improvement in asset quality.

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The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) increased 26% to 2,946 crore from 2,336 crore a year ago.

Asset quality strengthened sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improving to 1.52% from 1.62% in the previous quarter, while net NPA (NNPA) declined to 0.18% from 0.20%.

The bank also reported a sharp decline in provisions, which stood at 317.7 crore, compared with 741 crore in the March quarter and 400 crore in the corresponding period last year.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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