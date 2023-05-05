Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 62%, declares final dividend1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumped by 62.4% to ₹953.91 crore in comparison to the same quarter last year.
