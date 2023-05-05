Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 62%, declares final dividend

Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumped by 62.4% to ₹ 953.91 crore in comparison to the same quarter last year.

According to an exchange filing, the bank's overall business increased by 18.74% to ₹3,87,832.93 crore as of March 31, 2023 from ₹3,26,628.92 crore as on 31st March 2022.

On sequential basis, the gross NPA was up by 0.9% to ₹4,183.8 crore from 4,147.9 crore. Meanwhile, net NPA for the quarter ended March, fell 1.9% to ₹1,205 crore from ₹1,228.6 crore.

The net interest income (NII) for Q4FY23 rose 25.2% on year to ₹1,909.3 crore from ₹1,525.2 crore in Q4FY22.

The bank’s provisions increased by 55% on-year to ₹116.6 crore from ₹75.24 crore, and down 41.3% sequentially.

On a standalone basis, the net profit rose 67% on year to ₹902.61 crore from ₹540.54 crore. The total income surged 38.2% on year to ₹5,454.60 crore from ₹3,948.24.

The bank's board for FY23, has recommended paying a final dividend of Re 1 equity share with a face value of ₹2 each (a 50% dividend rate).

For the quarter ended March, the private sector bank posted a consolidated total revenue of ₹5,780.78 crore, up 38.6% from ₹4,170.55 in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

Federal Bank Q4FY23 consolidated net profit jumped by 62.4% to ₹953.91 crore in comparison to the same quarter last year.

