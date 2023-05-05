Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 62%, declares final dividend

Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 62%, declares final dividend

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST Livemint
Federal Bank Ltd reported its Q4FY23 earnings today.

Federal Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumped by 62.4% to 953.91 crore in comparison to the same quarter last year.

Federal Bank Q4FY23 consolidated net profit jumped by 62.4% to 953.91 crore in comparison to the same quarter last year. 

For the quarter ended March, the private sector bank posted a consolidated total revenue of 5,780.78 crore, up 38.6% from 4,170.55 in the corresponding quarter of FY22. 

The bank's board for FY23, has recommended paying a final dividend of Re 1 equity share with a face value of 2 each (a 50% dividend rate). 

On a standalone basis, the net profit rose 67% on year to 902.61 crore from 540.54 crore. The total income surged 38.2% on year to 5,454.60 crore from 3,948.24. 

The bank’s provisions increased by 55% on-year to 116.6 crore from 75.24 crore, and down 41.3% sequentially.

The net interest income (NII) for Q4FY23 rose 25.2% on year to 1,909.3 crore from 1,525.2 crore in Q4FY22.

On sequential basis, the gross NPA was up by 0.9% to 4,183.8 crore from 4,147.9 crore. Meanwhile, net NPA for the quarter ended March, fell 1.9% to 1,205 crore from 1,228.6 crore. 

According to an exchange filing, the bank's overall business increased by 18.74% to 3,87,832.93 crore as of March 31, 2023 from 3,26,628.92 crore as on 31st March 2022.

 

