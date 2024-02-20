Federal Bank share price falls 8% amid overall weak market environment
Shares of Federal Bank shed 8 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday as investors booked profit in the lender amid an overall weak market environment. Both Nifty Bank as well as Nifty also lost 0.2 percent in intra-day deals today.
