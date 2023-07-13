Federal Bank share price declined over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday ahead of its April-June (Q1FY24) quarter earnings. Shares of the company opened at ₹135.50 against the previous close of ₹134.20 and fell 4.55 per cent to the intraday low of ₹128.10 in trade so far.

The stock suffered losses in trade today ahead of its quarterly results even as brokerage firms expect the lender to report a healthy set of numbers for Q1FY24.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects the bank's net interest income (NII) growth at nearly 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) with NIM (net interest margin) marginally lower quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The brokerage firm expects Federal Bank's profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter to rise 30.4 per cent YoY and operating profit growth of nearly 23 per cent YoY on the back of better cost ratios as well.

"We expect slippages at nearly 1.5 per cent of loans ( ₹650 crore) with no major large-ticket loans. The gross NPL (nonperforming loans) ratio is expected to be flat QoQ. The key discussion points would be (1) liability-side challenges, (2) near-term outlook on growth and (3) near-term normalisation of RoA (return on assets) and RoEs (return on equities)," Kotak said.

On the other hand, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 22.4 per cent YoY rise in the bank's NII while operating profit may rise 34.4 per cent YoY. The estimates of the brokerage firm show Federal Bank's profit for Q1FY24 may jump as much as 40.3 per cent YoY.

"Federal Bank's credit growth remains healthy, driven by robust growth from new businesses and fintech partnerships. We expect the costs of funds to increase and CAR (capital adequacy ratios) to moderate further," Motilal Oswal said.

As per the brokerage firm, Federal Bank's asset quality and loans under restructuring are key monitorable.

Shares of Federal Bank hit their 52-week high of ₹143.35 on BSE on January 16, 2023. As of July 12 close, the stock is down over 6 per cent from its one-year peak level.

The stock traded 3.80 per cent lower at ₹129.10 on BSE around 11:45 am.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

