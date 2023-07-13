Federal Bank share price falls over 4%; here's what brokerages expect from Federal Bank's Q1FY24 results today1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Federal Bank's share price fell over 4 per cent ahead of its Q1FY24 earnings. Brokerage firms expect the bank to report strong numbers, with net interest income growth of nearly 22 per cent YoY and profit after tax growth of 30.4 per cent YoY.
Federal Bank share price declined over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday ahead of its April-June (Q1FY24) quarter earnings. Shares of the company opened at ₹135.50 against the previous close of ₹134.20 and fell 4.55 per cent to the intraday low of ₹128.10 in trade so far.
