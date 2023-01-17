Federal Bank share price target raised after strong Q3 results. What brokerages recommend2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 07:57 AM IST
- Federal Bank reported a strong quarter – third in a row, say analysts
Private sector lender Federal Bank posted a 54% rise in its profit at ₹804 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23), on higher net interest income and improved asset quality. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹522 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
