The brokerage house has reiterated ‘Buy’, rating Federal Bank shares a top mid-cap pick as it believes Federal is set to deliver a higher RoA of 1.4% through FY25E versus average RoA of 0.9% over the last five years. With a de-risked book, fintech partnerships gaining traction and market share acquisition in loans, Edelweiss expects the bank to deliver strong EPS CAGR of 28% over FY22–25E. The brokerage's target price on the bank stock stands revised to ₹180 per share (from ₹160).

