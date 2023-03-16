Federal Bank share rebounds as board to consider ₹1000 crore fund raise plan2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:53 PM IST
- Federal Bank board is going to consider ₹1000 crore fund raise plan via bonds that would be debentures in nature
Federal Bank share price recovered from its intraday low of ₹124.55 apiece levels and turned green by mid-Thursday session hitting intraday high of ₹127.15 per share. The south India-based bank has informed Indian bourses that the board of directors of the bank is going to consider and approve fund raise plan to the tune of ₹1,000 crore via bonds. The board of directors would consider the fund raise proposal in its meeting scheduled on 8th March 2023 i.e. on Saturday this week.
