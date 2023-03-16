Federal Bank share rebounds as board to consider 1000 crore fund raise plan

Informing Indian bourses about the fund raise proposal, Federal Bank said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 18,2023, at Federal Towers, Marine Drive, Kochi to consider and approve, inter-alia, the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of Unsecured Basel III Tier-II Subordinate Bonds in the nature of Debentures, amounting up to Rs. 1000,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Crores only) on a private placement basis."