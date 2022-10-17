Federal Bank shares hit record high post Q2 results. Brokerages have 'Buy' tag2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- Axis Securities has reiterated its Buy recommendation on Federal Bank shares with a revised target price of ₹155 apiece
Shares of Federal Bank surged to record high of ₹132 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the lender reported an over reported an about 53% rise in its standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 2022 to ₹703.7 crore, on the back of healthy growth in both interest and other income streams, as compared to ₹460.3 crore from the year-ago quarter.