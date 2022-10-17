Shares of Federal Bank surged to record high of ₹132 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the lender reported an over reported an about 53% rise in its standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 2022 to ₹703.7 crore, on the back of healthy growth in both interest and other income streams, as compared to ₹460.3 crore from the year-ago quarter.

“Having started FY23 on a strong footing, Federal Bank remains well-placed for further RoA/RoE expansion with key drivers being improving credit growth with the shift in the portfolio mix towards high-yielding segments, healthy liability franchise, improving fee income, gradually moderating Opex, and Benign credit cost trajectory," said domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities.

The brokerage house has reiterated its Buy recommendation on Federal Bank shares with a revised target price of ₹155 apiece as it said the stock currently trades at attractive valuations and continuous improvement in the return ratio profile should help the stock re-rate.

“The bank delivered strong loan growth with improving asset quality. We reiterate ‘BUY’ as the bank is set to deliver an RoA of 1.3–1.4% versus its average RoA of 0.9% over the last five years. With a de-risked book, fintech partnerships gaining traction and market share acquisition in retail and wholesale loans, the bank is likely to deliver strong EPS growth of 31% over FY23–25E in our view," said another brokerage Edelweiss with a 12 month price target of ₹160.

"Flagged as a top pick last year, Federal Bank continues to deliver, Even the conservative management found reason to enhance margin and RoA guidance, FED has achieved cost to income ratio guidance ahead of time but guidance is retained as such, Slippages remained under control, underlining once again the low-risk retail lending model, Management reiterated growth guidance, while alluding to capital raise next financial year, said brokerage Yes Securities while maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the bank stock with a revised price target of ₹165.

