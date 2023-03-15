Federal Bank to consider fund raising up to ₹1,000 crore through Tier 2 bonds2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:53 PM IST
- On March 18, the board of Federal Bank will meet to discuss a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of debentures, the bank said on Wednesday.
On March 18, the board of Federal Bank will meet to discuss a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of debentures, the bank said on Wednesday. On March 18, 2023, the bank's board will meet to discuss and approve the proposal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×