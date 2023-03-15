Federal Bank to consider fund raising up to 1,000 crore through Tier 2 bonds

Bloomberg has recently reported that Federal Bank Ltd. may raise up to $242 million, or ₹2,000 crores, in its non-banking financial company Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. FedFina is aiming for a valuation of approximately Rs. 5,000 crore in the stake sale and could debut its scheduled IPO in early 2024. Federal Bank recorded a stake of 73.2% in Fedbank Financial Services during Q3FY23. The bank's board of directors had given their permission in January 2022 to begin the procedure of an initial public offering (IPO) through a fresh issuance and offer for sale however in order to raise $9 billion, the company released a draft IPO prospectus in February 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}