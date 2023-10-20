Federal Bank vs IndusInd Bank: Which lender should you pick for long term?
Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank are two lenders that have also posted stellar earnings in the September quarter. Let's analyse between bank stocks Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank, which one has better growth opportunities for the long term.
Indian banks have been the healthiest in a decade. In the September quarter, the banking sector is again likely to lead the earnings growth driven by a recovery in asset quality, loan growth, and improvement in margins. Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank have also posted stellar earnings in the September quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started