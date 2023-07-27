Federal Bank arm Fedfina files papers with SEBI for IPO

Federal Bank arm Fedfina files papers with SEBI for IPO1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina) has filed a DRHP for an IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 70,323,408 equity shares. The proceeds will be used to increase its Tier-I capital base and cover the offer expenses.
Federal Bank Ltd promoted, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina), has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
