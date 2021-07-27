Fed’s comments on rates, inflation may keep FIIs muted in India

Mumbai: The $7.45 billion foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflow into Indian shares in 2021, which has kept the equity markets higher, may be impacted in the coming days due to the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that starts on Tuesday will review the monetary policy.

The US central bank is expected to keep key interest rates intact but FIIs will be keenly watching out its comments on ever-rising inflation with fresh complication of increased covid infections amid global supply chain issues. The last meeting which hinted at a taper talk had taken markets worldwide into a tailspin as investors dumped equities rushing to other asset class such as bonds. Interest rate hike by the Fed typically leads to flush of funds from emerging markets to developed ones.

FIIs have already sold Indian shares worth $934 million so far in July, after pumping in $2.25 billion in previous two months. This is first sell-off by FIIs in three months.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit financial services FPIs have been on the sell-mode in July with continuous sellers in the cash market. “Since FPI selling is getting absorbed without any serious price damage, FPIs can be expected to continue selling around Nifty 15900. Profit booking for FPIs had never been so easy. Eager retail investors and DIIs flush with funds are ready buyers even at higher levels," he said.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have remained bullish on Indian shares. They have bought Rs11738.87 crore shares in July so far while they are net buyers of ₹8814.01 crore in this year.

In a recent statement, the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that the inflation pressures are largely transitory which means that an imminent shift in policy is unlikely. “However, there could be discussions surrounding the path of tapering. Nonetheless, there is a growing hawkishness creeping into the viewpoints expressed by other FOMC members given the strong economy and the fact that inflation is running at more than double its 2% target. Any hints or talks of a September tapering and improving global growth environment, could push the US Dollar Index higher in turn hampering all other currencies, said Heena Naik, Research Analyst, Currency, Angel Broking Ltd.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was down 273.51 points or 0.52% at 52,578.76. The Nifty also slipped 78 points or 0.49% closing at 15,746.45. The India volatility index or VIX was up over 6%.

Markets are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of monthly expiry and two-day FOMC meet which begins today, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“Global cues continued to be weak as regulatory overhaul by China continues to create havoc, while investors continued to monitor corporate earnings, along with extreme weather and the spread of covid-19 globally. Market was also cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning today," said Khemka.

US Federal Reserve’s tightening interest rates may not spell bad news for Asia, while a stronger US growth is likely to be positive for the region, according to Morgan Stanley.

“The Fed's impending normalisation is not all bad news, in our view. We do not expect taper tantrum 2.0 and believe that Asia could benefit from stronger US growth without being hurt by rising US rates. The recent minutes show the Fed’s resolve to remain patient in determining when/how to kick off tapering. Hence, the rise in US real rates is unlikely to be as disorderly as in 2013. Also, Asia's improved macro stability vs 2013 reduces risks of disruptive rate hikes," said Morgan Stanley.

