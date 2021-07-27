Fed’s comments on rates, inflation may keep FIIs muted in India

In a recent statement, the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that the inflation pressures are largely transitory which means that an imminent shift in policy is unlikely. “However, there could be discussions surrounding the path of tapering. Nonetheless, there is a growing hawkishness creeping into the viewpoints expressed by other FOMC members given the strong economy and the fact that inflation is running at more than double its 2% target. Any hints or talks of a September tapering and improving global growth environment, could push the US Dollar Index higher in turn hampering all other currencies, said Heena Naik, Research Analyst, Currency, Angel Broking Ltd.