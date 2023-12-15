Fed’s dovish pivot triggers dollar’s biggest weekly fall since July; rupee fails to capture gains
The drop in the greenback comes after the dovish rate pause delivered by the US Fed this week, signaling 75 basis points (bps) rate cuts for 2024, surprising markets.
The US dollar index is on course for its steepest weekly decline against major currencies since July, weighed down by increasing prospects of interest rate cuts next year by the US Federal Reserve. Among other major currencies, the euro and pound rose on Friday as the central banks in Europe stuck to their hawkish paths.
