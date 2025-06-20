Fed’s forecast ‘Fog’ adds more clouds to stock market outlook
Summary
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used the word ‘uncertainty’ at least 14 different times during his press conference Wednesday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell probably spoke for a lot of people on Wall Street when he explained to reporters how challenging it was to put together the central bank’s new growth and inflation projections.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story