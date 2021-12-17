Fed’s hawkish pivot to tame inflation may hit FII flows

“Global cues turned positive despite the hawkish statement from the US Fed, as investors turned optimistic that the Fed policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth. Investors shrugged off the risk of new covid restrictions, focusing instead on the prospect of more reassurances from central banks. ECB, in its policy meeting, is also poised to unveil a gradual withdrawal from the stimulus in the face of high inflation," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

