Fed’s tough talk could be transitory

Fed’s tough talk could be transitory3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Fed chief Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone at Jackson Hole sent stocks tumbling, but inflation could ease and the economy soften before rates rise aggressively
“Whip Employment Now" would be a bad slogan but, in its efforts to bring inflation down, it is a message that the Federal Reserve is at risk of sending.