Fed’s  message  is  falling on market’s deaf ears

There are two important points that came out of these minutes. First, as the minutes pointed out: “A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate." The last four times the FOMC has met, it has raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points each time. The minutes of the last meeting seem to suggest that the FOMC now plans to slow down the pace of the federal funds rate increase. This means that when the FOMC meets next on 13-14 December, it will probably raise the rate by 50 basis points.

