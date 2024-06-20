Fertiliser stocks FACT, RCF, GSFC and others jump up to 20% on MSP hike
Agri-related companies, including fertiliser stocks, surged in Thursday's trade on optimism over MSP hike. Shares of FACT hit 20% upper circuit limit. Other stocks like RCF, National Fertilizers, and Chambal Fertilisers gained 3-19%.
Agri-related companies, including fertiliser stocks, witnessed a sharp uptick in share value in Thursday's intraday trade, driven by market optimism over the MSP hike. Shares of FACT (The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore) were locked in the 20% upper circuit limit at ₹1,093 apiece, resulting in a gain of nearly 71% in just 11 sessions.
