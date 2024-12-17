Markets
Top 5 fertilizer stocks to watch out for pre-budget gains
Equitymaster 7 min read 17 Dec 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Summary
- These fertilizer companies look all set for a boost ahead of the Union Budget 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the upcoming Union budget 2025, the government is anticipated to introduce a populist budget that prioritises rural areas and social welfare.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less