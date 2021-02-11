Fidelity cashes in most of GameStop stake

Fidelity’s GameStop stake dropped to 87 shares on Jan. 29 from 9.3 million shares, or 13% of the company, on Dec. 31, according to securities filings. The sales ended Fidelity’s run as the volatile stock’s largest shareholder.

