Fidelity cashes in most of GameStop stake
Firm sold nearly all positions in GameStop last month, ending run as volatile stock’s largest shareholder
Fidelity Investments sold nearly all of its positions in GameStop Corp. last month, just as shares of the videogame retailer were surging.
Fidelity’s GameStop stake dropped to 87 shares on Jan. 29 from 9.3 million shares, or 13% of the company, on Dec. 31, according to securities filings. The sales ended Fidelity’s run as the volatile stock’s largest shareholder.
