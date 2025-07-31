Figma goes public! IPO raises $1.22 billion from US market; shares listed at $33 apiece. Details here

Figma Inc., a design software company, had its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after completing its initial public offering (IPO) round on Thursday, 31 July 2025.

According to the news agency Reuters' report, the company raised $1.22 billion from the US stock market as the shares were listed at a price of $33 apiece.

The company successfully secured a valuation of nearly $20 billion ($19.34 billion) through its public issue round. According to the report, the IPO comes at a time when primary market listings are bouncing back in the US after tariff-driven volatility.

Index Ventures, Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins were the investors selling a stake in the Figma IPO, where each investor sold 36.9 million equity shares at $33 apiece. The IPO had a price band of $30 to $32 per share, according to a separate Bloomberg report on Thursday.

Figma IPO subscription The Figma IPO was reportedly oversubscribed 40 times over the shares on offer for public bidding, indicating a strong demand for the company shares among primary market investors.

According to the agency report, Figma's IPO is the first sizeable public issue since the listing of the software firm SailPoint Inc. in February 2025.

“Figma’s profitability, highlighted by an adjusted gross margin around 92%, tracks above even its most well-established software peers, giving the company ample flexibility to invest in new products and markets,” said the analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence cited in the agency report.

What does Figma do? Figma is a design software company that offers users access to its services via web browser and mobile applications. The users can use the software for themselves or collaborate with others in a general workplace.

The company uses a charge model with its clients, where it bases the charges on the number of users accessing the platform from a single account and on the kind of seat those users have, according to the agency report.

Figma has adopted certain changes with its ‘Dev Mode’ which is aimed to bridge the gap with the company developers. The brand has been using artificial intelligence technology in many of its tools. In 2025, Figma introduced Figma Make, an AI-based product that lets the user turn prompts into functional prototypes, as per the news report.