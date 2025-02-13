Markets
Tempest Thursday: Today's derivatives expiry may be a turbulent affair
SummaryOn Wednesday, FIIs sold heavily in cash and derivatives markets, signalling potential volatility in the Nifty expiry on Thursday. The selling trend, driven by anticipated market turbulence and rising US bond yields, has significantly impacted retail investors and leveraged positions in the market.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) used Wednesday's market recovery from intra-day lows to double down on selling in both cash and derivatives market segments. This promises to make the Thursday expiry a volatile affair.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more