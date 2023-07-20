FIIs continue buying streak pumping ₹3,371 crore in Indian stocks; DII sell ₹193 crore; check details2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹11,423.73 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹8,052.83 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹3.370.90 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets hit fresh record highs during Thursday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also continued selling and offloaded ₹193 crore in markets on July 20.
