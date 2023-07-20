As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹11,423.73 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹8,052.83 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹3.370.90 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹8,102.27 crore but offloaded ₹8,295.29 crore, registering an overall outflow of ₹193.02 crore. FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few sessions, but have returned to offloading in markets.