FII continues buying streak pumping ₹73 crore in Indian stocks; DII invest ₹64 crore; check details2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,286.36 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹8,213.36 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹73 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets hit new record highs during Monday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) snapped its selling spree from last week and instead pumped ₹64 crore in markets on July 17.
