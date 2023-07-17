"China reported economic growth of 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, above the 0.5 per cent forecasted, while the annual pace slowed more than expected to 6.3 per cent, well below expectations for a reading of 7.3 per cent, said news agency Reuters. US stocks futures and major Asian and European peers were in the red when Sensex closed as China's weak growth data raised worries about the global economy.